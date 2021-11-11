Thomas J. Henry, an attorney based out of San Antonio, Texas, currently representing 68 victims from the tragedy at Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival, says that he anticipates his clients to receive billions in damages.

"More and more injured victims are contacting my firm by the hour," Thomas J. Henry said in a press statement. "While we are all still working to understand the full scope of the Astroworld tragedy, I believe the damages suffered by its victims could total in the billions."



Eight people, including teenagers as young as 14 and 16, were killed at the festival and hundreds more were injured following a massive crowd surge as Scott took the stage. 22-year-old attendee Bharti Shahani was declared brain dead, earlier this week.

Henry explained that he believes the tragedy was preventable, and negligence on the part of the "performers, organizers, and venue" is to blame.

"There is every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred. Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on," he said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

