Well it looks like there’s some new music from Travis Scott on the way. During his closing set last night at the Made In America Festival, La Flame made an announcement to that fans that he’s got new music dropping very soon.

“I love y'all so much Philly. Thank you for bringing that mother fuckin’ energy every time I come here. I don't know how many people out here made it to the Astroworld tour but I love ya thank ya for coming,” Travis says before mentioning the new music.

“We got some new music on the way dropping very mothafuckin’ soon ya dig what Im saying?” he added before going onto perform his hit record “Goosebumps.” (see 2nd slide for announcement)

Unfortunately, he didn’t clarify what we should expect or when that’ll be, but over the weekend footage surfaced showing Lil Baby being a featured on Travis’ long awaited unreleased cut “Highest in The Room.” So maybe that will be the new single Travis is referring to? We'll just have to wait to find out though. For now, peep that snippet (below) and look for new music from Travis to be on the way.