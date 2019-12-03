Travis Scott has been busy over the past year and some change following the release of Astroworld. He's been touring non-stop, performed at the Super Bowl, dropped a Netflix docuseries, and more. However, it appears that he's readying the release of a new album. It won't be a solo project, though. The official debut of the Cactus Jack roster is supposedly arriving before the year ends but it looks like Travis Scott is steadily in the studio working on the project before he has to hand it in.

The rapper shared a photo to Instagram of himself in the studio with the caption, "Might be the last time." However, it appears as though he gave his Twitter followers a bit more insight. In the midst of his strange series of tweets, he did give fans an update on where he is music-wise. "I just been in the top of the trees," he announced. "Working on some Ill shit for all the rambunctious ragers to let go to. !!!!!"

The Jack Boys project is set to include appearances from Travis Scott (which means new music, thankfully), Chase B, Don Toliver, and Sheck Wes who recently starred in Kanye West's opera.

Keep your eyes peeled for the release of the Cactus Jack album which is rumored to include Travis' September single, "Highest In The Room."