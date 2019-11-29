Houston is having a moment right now in hip-hop and Travis Scott wants in on the fun. He has been at the forefront of the H-Town takeover in recent years and, this summer, he was joined by Megan Thee Stallion who absolutely spazzed on everyone, becoming one of the most popular artists on the planet. After the success of Astroworld, we were all waiting to see when La Flame would come through on his next body of work and it appears as though we won't need to wait too much longer. Out of absolutely nowhere, Travis Scott updated his merch shop for Black Friday with a bunch of new gear and fans started to notice that the all-black offerings would be packaged with a brand new album called Jack Boys. According to a press release, the upcoming project will be the official debut studio album from the Cactus Jack creative collective, which includes Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Chase B, and Travis himself.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Jack Boys is expected to drop before the end of the year so it may soon be time for us to rage as a unit. Including the hit single "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM," there is not much additional information known about the album as of yet. However, a range of clothing is currently available to support the drop.

Are you looking forward to hearing new music from Travis Scott, Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and Chase B?