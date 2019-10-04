Travis Scott Drops "Highest In The Room" Single & Visual: Watch

The wait is finally over for La Flame fans. Clips of Travis Scott's highly-anticipated single "Highest in the Room" has been floating around for quite some time with rumors to have a feature with Lil Baby, and earlier this week, Travis announced its official release. While his personal life drama has taken center stage over the last few days, diehard fans aren't going to let a little relationship news take away from the hype surrounding Scott's latest.

Travis recently chatted with Zane Lowe about "Highest in the Room" and said he couldn't prolong the release of the song any longer. "I’m glad I’m able to get to this point right now I’ve been ready to drop this sh*t forever," he said. "To be honest, it was sort of just something I wanted to perform at the time. I’ve done it at so many shows and it’s been so fun doing it I was like man I gotta just drop this."

"I’m gearing up for something more special to come following that," he added. "I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope shit and drop Highest in the Room, and maybe put something around it...I’m in no rush frankly but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album but I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat."

Quotable Lyrics

"I'm doing a show, I'll be back soon" (Soon)

That ain't what she wanna hear (Nah)

Now I got her in my room (Agh)

Legs wrapped around my beard

Got the fastest car, it zoom (Skrrt)

Hope we make it out of here (Ahh)

When I'm with you, I feel alive (Ooh)

You say you love me, don't you lie (Ooh, yeah)

Don't cut my heart, don't wanna die

Keep the pistol on my side (Yeah)