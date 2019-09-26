Travis Scott has multiple sneaker collabs rumored to release this Fall, including the highly anticipated Air Jordan 6, as well as another Nike Air Force 1 Low.

The Air Force 1s are much busier than his first pair that dropped in 2018, featuring a patchwork design highlighted by a combination of materials including leather, suede, canvas and corduroy. As seen in the detailed photos that recently surfaced, the kicks are decked out in a dizzying array of colors such as gold, purple, navy and black, with a zip-up shroud covering the tongue and laces.

Official release details have not yet been announced, but rumors suggest that the sneakers will be available in November, one month after the aforementioned Air Jordan 6s are slated to launch. It is also believed that the Cactus Jack AF1s will be available in adult, pre-school and toddler sizing, priced at $160, $75, and $65, respectively.

Check out some more detailed photos, as well as the on-foot shots, in the IG posts embedded below.