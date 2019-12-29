Travis Scott takes merch very seriously. When he released ASTROWORLD, he released new products every day for a whole week. His Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, was accompanied by customizable clothing on his website. Even his latest single, Highest In The Room, had merch attached to it. All this to say, fans have come to expect merch to play a central part in Travis' project rollouts. When the first first Cactus Jack Records compilation tape, JACKBOYS, dropped on Friday, people waited for Travis' webstore to be updated.

Travis did not disappoint. Today, he tweeted out a link to his site with the message: "DONT SLEEP !! HAD TO PULL OVER TO WRITE THIS." If you click on said link, it brings you to a page with all the JACKBOYS merch your heart may desire. There are hoodies, t-shirts, hats, posters, bumper stickers, keychains, air fresheners, ashtrays, racing helmets (?), bandanas and beanies. Of course, for those interested in the actual music, the JACKBOYS project is available on vinyl, cassette and CD.

Amidst all this paraphernalia, there is the most exclusive JACKBOYS item of all: the customized 1988 BMW E30 M3 that appears on the cover art and in the short film for the album. You can now submit your e-mail to enter the auction for the souped-up car.