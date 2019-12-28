JACKBOYS Bring Out Their Whole Crew In "Gang Gang" Visual

They also delivered a 9-minute short film.

The JACKBOYS have declared it's their season. On Friday, Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records released their JACKBOYS compilation featuring ROSALÍA, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Pop Smoke, Young Thug, Offset, and Quavo. The seven-track project is being hailed by fans, although critics are disappointed because they expected a longer project.

Exactly one day after releasing the record, the JACKBOYS returned with two visuals: a nine-minute short film and the music video for "Gang Gang." The visual not only showcases dozens of luxury and street racing rides, but the JACKBOYS and their crew flex their camaraderie for the camera. Social media declared "Gang Gang" to be a JACKBOYS favorite, so it's unsurprising that they went with this one as the lead single.

However, fans are expecting for Travis and his crew to create a visual for every song on the project. We'd like to see "OUT WEST" with Young Thug as the next video on the list, but who knows what the JACKBOYS have in store for the future. Check out "Gang Gang" and let us know what you think.