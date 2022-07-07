Travis Scott was thoroughly scolded and blamed for what happened at the Astroworld Festival last November. Ten people lost their lives at the concert as numerous people were trampled, all while the crowds were so packed that people began to pass out. It was a horrible tragedy that ultimately had people contemplating what someone like Travis should do in the future to avoid such disasters.

Recently, Scott had a massive concert in Coney Island, and when things got a bit hairy, Travis made sure to speak up in order to check up on crowd members who could have been in danger. In the clip below, Travis could be seen stopping the concert as fans hung from scaffolding. It was a clear indication that Scott has learned from his mistakes, although not everyone is impressed.

According to TMZ, Alex Hillard, the attorney for 9-year-old Astroworld victim Ezra Blount's family, says Travis knew better last November, and that his most recent attempt to stop the crowd is simply an empty gesture.

"He knows exactly how to keep his fans safe during a concert, but the problem with that is he didn't just learn about the fact that he has control over the entire crowd," Hillard said. "There are 10 people that would still be alive today, including young Ezra Blount, if Travis realized his responsibility as an artist goes further than just trying to rile up his crowds, and it reemphasizes the rule of 'if you see something say something.'"

As it pertains to Astroworld Festival, Scott is still facing a plethora of lawsuits that could take years to settle. It's an unfortunate story that will not be going away, anytime soon.

