Travis Scott paused his performance on Independence Day at Coney Island to discourage fans from putting themselves in danger by climbing onto a lighting truss in the audience. The set was part of the Day Party: Independence Day event at Coney Art Walls.

Scott's show began with a DJ set before he decided to perform his biggest tracks himself. Likely to avoid the packed-in crowd and to get a better view, several fans climbed up a lighting truss to watch the show.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

When the fans caught Scott's eye, he stopped his performance of "Antidote," instructing them to climb down to safety.

"We need y'all to get down," he told the fans in a video published by TMZ.

After they complied Scott continued performing.

The incident comes just days after his set at Day N Vegas was canceled. The event would have been his first music festival performance since the tragic crowd rush at Astroworld in 2021.

“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and productions issues have forces us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” Day N Vegas organizers said in a recent statement. “The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to you account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete the purchase."

Scott is still expected to headline the three South American editions of Primavera Sound in November.

Check out a video of Scott pausing his Independence Day performance below.

