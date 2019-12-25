It looks like new music from Travis Scott and his Jack Boys is on the way. As a holiday present to his fans, Travis took to Twitter on Christmas Eve and announced a new “pack” of music from his Cactus Jack label is dropping this week.

“WHOLE GANG IS DELIRIOUS JACKBOYS PACK THIS WEEK? SHALL THE FANS EAT !!!!!!UNBUCKLE UR SEAT BELTS 🌵” he captioned the post while sharing a promo clip in the process. Unfortunately there’s no information on the project yet, but we presume it’ll feature contributions from those on his Cactus Jack Records label, including Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Luxury Tax, and French-British rapper Octavian.

La Flame first hinted at the project back in October ahead of debuting his latest No. 1 hit single "Highest in the Room." Travis told Lane Zowe: ”I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope shit and drop ‘Highest in the Room,’ and maybe put something around it,” he said. "But I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat. I’m gearing up for something special. All I can say is Jack Boys on the way." Thankfully, Travis is staying true to his word and about to treat us with some new tunes for our headtop.

No word when the "pack" will be dropping, but a safe guess would be Friday. We'll continue to keep you posted.