this week
- MusicDrake Reveals He's Dropping A "For All The Dogs" Single This WeekAmid speculation of a Yeat collab and confirmed features from Bad Bunny and Nicki Minaj, it looks like we're finally getting a taste of his new album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Announces "Jack Boys" Pack Dropping This WeekNew music from Travis Scott is coming VERY soon.By Kevin Goddard
- FoodChipotle Giving Away Free Burritos This Week With “Holiday Extravaganza” PostsChipotle is giving away free burritos this week via an IG giveaway.By Kevin Goddard
- FoodKFC To Roll Out Mac & Cheese Bowls This WeekKentucky Fried Chicken is releasing a mac & cheese bowl starting this Monday.By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentYoung Thug, Pop Smoke & A$AP Ferg Conquer This Week's "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentDrake, E-40 & Lil Nas X Dominate This Week's "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentDenzel Curry, Kevin Gates & Tee Grizzley Conquer This Week's "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentYour Memorial Day Edition "FIRE EMOJI" Playlist Featuring YG, J. Cole & Beast CoastTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.
By Devin Ch
- Original ContentTyler, The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion & Denzel Curry Conquer The "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentA$AP Ferg, Skepta & Maxo Kream Conquer This Week's "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentThe Essential "Wake & Bake Playlist" For All Your 420 NeedsGood morning, let's start 420 off on a loud note.By Devin Ch
- Original Content2 Chainz, Solange & Tierra Whack Conquer This Week's "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.By Devin Ch
- MusicWiz Khalifa & Curren$y Share Tracklist & Release Date For “2009” ProjectDropping this Friday!!! By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWiz Khalifa & Curren$y Tease Possible Release For This FridayWiz & Spitta are asking fans if they should "drop" this Friday?By Kevin Goddard
- MusicGucci Mane, Kodak Black & Domo Genesis Rep This Week's "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.By Devin Ch
- MusicTory Lanez, Dipset & Meek Mill Dominate The "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.By Devin Ch