Travis Porter Brings Heavy Atlanta Energy On Their Comeback Project "Travy Estates : Back On Bullshit"

At the start of 2021, beloved Atlanta rap trio Travis Porter made an appearance Adam22's No Jumper podcast, and during their visit, they explained how Bankroll Fresh's passing, the collapse of Jive Records, and subsequent label issues all contributed to their fall-off during the latter half of the 2010s. Now, roughly ten months after their No Jumper interview, Travis Porter is back at it and ready to remind the masses of their penchant for crafting infectious, club-ready tracks.

Today, Ali, Quez, and Strap have reunited on Travy Estates : Back On Bullshit, a 16-track project that is teeming with classic Atlanta energy.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

A balanced blend of ratchet anthems and creative deep cuts, Travy Estates : Back On Bullshit has plenty of material that fans of the iconic "Bring It Back" trio will be able to appreciate. The fun project also boasts guest appearances from fellow Atlanta artists like 2 Chainz and BRS Kash, as well as additional features from Tyga, Erica Banks, and Trap Beckham.

Listen to Travis Porter's Travy Estates : Back On Bullshit below and let us know if you're feeling Ali, Strap, and Quez's long-awaited comeback.

Tracklist:

1. Like Dat

2. Hell Yea

3. Rappers and Scammers

4. Clap Ya Hands (feat. Tyga)

5. Bounce

6. Same Hoes

7. Ten

8. Throw Dat Ass (feat. BRS Kash)

9. Shopping Spree (feat. 2 Chainz)

10. Attention

11. Software Update (feat. Erica Banks)

12. All My Hoes

13. Stretch

14. Bop

15. Girl In ATL

16. Shake Break (feat. Trap Beckham)