Travis Porter, the Atlanta rap trio made up of Ali, Quez, and Strap, had a period of a few years when they were ruling the club scene. Their music is still jumping, but they haven't had the same attention in a minute. At this point, they've had enough time to reflect on what went wrong, and they're being open and honest about how they fell off, speaking with No Jumper's Adam22 about their rise and fall during a recent interview.

Catching up with the guys for the No Jumper podcast, Adam22 asked Travis Porter what happened to cause them to completely fall off in terms of relevance, and they had a few different theories. The first directly involves Bankroll Fresh and his passing.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"To be a thousand, our last joint that we really put out was a song with our homie Bankroll Fresh. It was called "Walked In". That was really like when everyone was like, 'damn'," they said. "It was kind of one of those really heartbreaking situations where someone is with you every day." Quez said that, after Fresh passed away, he wasn't inspired to hit the studio for a long time. They were working on a collaborative project with the late rapper.

Of course, their label situation also had something to do with their falling off. Ali suggests that the group's demise was mostly their fault though, saying, "We wasn't really just in tune all the way, or I wasn't," he said. "Just everything. And, you know, the label [Jive] collapsed and we had to go be with some label that didn't really f*ck with us."

The three guys agree that that was a big part of their falling off, saying that the people that were assigned to work for them didn't really care much about pushing them to a new level. They said that RCA tried to change them, saying that they wanted "corny" poppy music from them.

Listen to what Travis Porter had to say above.