In a modern media landscape where podcasts have seemingly taken over as the most lucrative way for anybody to broadcast their thoughts to the masses, a podcast crew breaking up is treated like a band breaking up in the 80s.

When Rory Farrell and Mal, formerly of the Joe Budden Podcast, decided to leave the "Pump It Up" rapper and the podcast they had helped build, it was big news. And because Joe Budden is Joe Budden, things got heated, with both sides sending shots, some subliminal, some not, towards each other in what quickly became an ugly breakup.

But Rory and Mal really put JBP in their collective rearview and went out on their own, launching New Rory & Mal, their own podcast. Last week, Rory and Mal signed with SiriusXM's Stitcher (the satellite radio conglomerate's podcast platform) for a reported $10M.

In a recent appearance on the No Jumper podcast, internet rap personality DJ Akademiks had something to say about that.

When asked if he thinks Rory & Mal, who Akademiks has been critical of in the past, are trying to "sh*t" on him a little bit, Ak initially ducked the question before taking a not-so-ubtle shot.

"I'm a student of the game," Akademiks told No Jumper host Adam 22. "When I comment on anybody ... there's nothing I need to comment on, it's obvious."

Turning his full attention to Rory and Mal, Akademiks went off on the pair.

"Do you think anything the two stooges could do in business anywhere could shi*t on anything I've got going on?," the Off The Record podcast host asked. "If they got $10 million, I got 30."

Whether or not Akademiks has ever actually received $30M for his podcast is unclear, but what is clear is that he does not think much of Rory and Mal, their new podcast, or their reported contract. This isn't the first time Akademiks has tried to big dog somebody, and it probably won't be the last, but with the clear success of New Rory & Mal, it will be interesting to see if this becomes a feud that lasts over time.

Check out Akademiks' full remarks on Rory and Mal below

