Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce usually grabs attention for his career stats and relationship woes, but his face caused him to become a trending topic on Monday (August 16). The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is known for his fashion sense off of the field and as well as his signature beard, but after displaying his new look, Kelce became the subject of unrelenting memes.

The 31-year-old Ohio native showed off his shaved face on social media and without hesitation, the public responded.

"Travis Kelce shaved his beard and lost all of his rhythm and soul," one person tweeted. Another quipped, "Travis Kelce looks like Will Ferrell if Will Ferrell was playing Travis Kelce in a movie." After someone turned the picture into a black and white photo, there were jokes about Kelce looking like the racist Remember The Titans football players from the blockbuster 2000 Denzel Washington sports film.

Kelce was well aware of his photo's popularity and returned to update his Twitter avatar. It was still the picture of him with a shaved face, albeit Kelce drew on a beard to ease his critics. Check out a few posts below.