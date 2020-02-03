Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs secured the W, marking their first Super Bowl victory in fifty years. With speculation of a dynastic run already building momentum, fans and players alike have been spending the day-after in a jubilant state. True, the entire Bay Area likely sits crestfallen, in shambles, and so on. Yet for those residing in Kansas City and beyond, it's been nothing but celebration. Even a Cleveland boy like Machine Gun Kelly is feeling the love, taking to Instagram to celebrate some of his homies on the Chiefs.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

"Killatrav can’t believe we came from rival high schools in Cleveland and now u got a fuckin ring !!!!" writes MGK, tagging Travis Kelce in a victorious IG post. "Damn homie let’s go." He also shared a backstage picture of himself and Patrick Mahomes, detailing an encounter they shared following Gunner's Cleveland concert. "Patrick Mahomes u know we (and @nicshimonek) predicted this moment backstage in KC last year look at what you did."

Clearly, believing in oneself is the only way to navigate life. Congratulations to Patrick Mahomes for manifesting a prediction into reality, as well as all of the Kansas City Chiefs currently sporting a shiny new ring.