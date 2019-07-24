Kansas City Chiefs All Pro tight end Travis Kelce has been liked to his current girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, for a few years now but it seems ESPN's Stephen A. Smith only just learned about Kelce's love life.

During Wednesday's episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith subtly referenced Nicole, saying that Kelce's decision making is "fantastic."

“My brother from another mother, Travis Kelce, whose decision making is fantastic by the way, y’all have to figure out why I’m saying that,” Smith said.

Of course, the video clip quickly made it's way to twitter, and both Kelce and Smith had some fun with it. Says Smith, "Haaaaaaaa! Just giving compliments that are warranted bro. Nothing more. I swear."

According to the New York Post, Kelce and Nicole have been dating since 2017, one year after Travis attempted to find love on an E! dating show called "Catching Kelce."

Coincidentally, Kelce has posted 1,000-yard receiving seasons in each year since, which includes three Pro Bowl nods and two First Team All-Pro selections. Last year was his best yet, as the 29-year old racked up a career-best 1,336 receiving yards to go along with career-highs in receptions (103) and touchdowns (10).