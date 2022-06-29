When Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's names appear in the media, it's usually about their PDA-filled relationship or their blended family antics, but this time around, things are more serious – the all-star drummer has been hospitalized.

According to TMZ, the reality star and her beau took a trip to West Hills Hospital on Tuesday (June 28) morning due to an unknown health issue that Barker was facing.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The crew on sight felt as though the 46-year-old was in need of further attention, as they rushed him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, with Kardashian following closely behind wearing an all-black outfit with her hood up, seemingly hoping to maintain some anonymity.

Around 10:45 AM, Barker sent out an ominous tweet – "God save me" – though he didn't provide any sort of context or update on his condition. His daughter, Alabama Barker, is speaking out though, and has asked her social media followers to send prayers to her dad amid his battle.

@alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Story

It was just one month ago that the Blink-182 musician and the mother of three exchanged their vows in beautiful Portofino, Italy, with the whole family flying out and dressing up to the nines in Dolce & Gabbana for the opulent affair.

Since then, the couple has been open about their desire to expand their already large family with a baby of their own, though Kardashian hasn't been having great luck with IVF and other treatments they've tried – read more about what the doctor suggested they try to spice up their bedroom life here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on Travis Barker's mysterious illness.

