While we just saw Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchange vows (for the third time now) in Italy, on the Poosh founder's reality show, The Kardashians, viewers of last night's episode witnessed some of their IVF struggles as they attempt to conceive a baby together.

The 43-year-old – who shares three children (Mason, Penelope, and Reign) with her ex, Scott Disick – has been vocal about her desire to have more kids in the past, but on-screen she revealed that her latest attempt at having eggs retrieved didn't go as planned, so her fertility doctor gave some advice.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"I can't remember what he said, if [my thyroid level] was low or high," she recalled, revealing why her body wasn't cooperating. "He told us, well, he told me that the thing that would help it was drinking Travis' cum like, four times a week."

Barker joked, "I love this doctor," although neither of the lovers confirmed whether they'd begun testing the prescribed bedroom antics out yet.

For anyone wondering if drinking semen really does come with fertility benefits, Cosmopolitan UK spoke with women's health GP Dr. Verity Biggs, who explained, "If semen is ingested, it is processed very much like any other food or drink we ingest. It enters the stomach and is broken down and digested."





"The composition of semen can be affected by diet and lifestyle," she continued. "Semen contains chemicals like melatonin, oxytocin and progesterone and even anti-oxidants [which] in turn could possibly help to improve mood or have stress-relieving properties."

Ultimately, though, Dr. Biggs is "not sure" if drinking cum will aid Kourtney and Travis in their quest to get pregnant.





Elsewhere on last night's episode of The Kardashians, Kim took a moment to apologize to her family for any negative impacts that her relationship with Kanye West might've had on them over the years – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

