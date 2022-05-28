Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian showed a ton of PDA during their recent wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy. In a series of photos shared by Kourtney on Instagram, Friday, Barker can be seen kissing and even biting his new wife.

"Cheers to forever," Kourtney captioned the post, adding several more emojis.

During the ceremony, the couple also danced to a rendition of Elvis Presley's hit, "Can't Help Falling in Love," performed by legendary Italian singer Andrea Bocelli. The star-studded event was attended by the rest of the Kardashian family, Barker's Blink-182 bandmates, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.



David Livingston / Getty Images

A source close to the couple told People afterward that the event went over smoothly with Kourtney: "It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling. She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding."

As for whether the two plan to have children together, Kourtney revealed that she met with a fertility doctor during a recent episode of The Kardashians; however, the doctor had some strange advice.

"I can't remember what he said, if [my thyroid level] was low or high," she recalled on the show. "He told us, well, he told me that the thing that would help it was drinking Travis' cum like, four times a week."

