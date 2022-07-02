Travis Barker says that a severe case of "life threatening pancreatitis" is what landed him in the hospital, earlier this week. Barker discussed the hospitalization for the first time in a statement on social media, Saturday.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," the Blink-182 drummer explained. "But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."



He added that after intensive treatment, he's feeling "much better."

In addition to Barker, Kourtney Kardashian also posted a statement about the hospitalization on social media. In her post, she wrote about how "scary" the incident was and thanked the medical team at Cedars Sinai.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," she wrote.

Kardashian added: "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."

Barker and Kardashian have been together since January 2021. They officially married earlier this year, on May 15, in Santa Barbara, California with a ceremony in Portofino, Italy being held the following week.

Several others on social media have shared messages of support for Barker in the days since his hospitalization, including Kid Cudi.

