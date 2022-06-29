Kid Cudi shared a post in support of Travis Barker on Twitter, Tuesday, following the Blink-182 drummer's recent hospitalization. It's unclear what has caused Barker's trip to the hospital.

"Travis I love u and im prayin for u," Cudi wrote on Twitter, Tuesday night.

He also retweeted a post from a fan reading, "Prayers up for Travis Barker."



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Both Cudi and Barker have been friends for over a decade after collaborating on the 2011 song “Cool Head.”

Barker was photographed being strapped to a stretcher after being rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, earlier this week. Kourtney Kardashian was seen in the ambulance with him. Kardashian and Barker have been together since January 2021. The two married on May 15, 2022, in Santa Barbara, California, and later traveled to Portofino, Italy for a religious ceremony.

While Kardashian hasn't commented on the health scare, Barker tweeted out, "God save me," Tuesday afternoon. The phrase is also the title of a song he produced for his friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly.

His daughter also posted, “Please send your prayers," on her Instagram Story with a teary-eyed emoji.

Barker's son, Landon, performed on stage with MGK at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Check out Cudi's tweet as well as the post he retweeted below.

[Via]