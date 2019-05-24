Trav Calls On Nav For New Single "Called It"

Three days ago rappers Trav and Nav hit the road together, setting off for a 25-show run through the United States and Canada. On Friday night the pair will be performing at The Fillmore in San Francisco and to celebrate their tour, they decided to drop their joint single "Called It." They make for an interesting collaboration as Trav's New York cadence and Nav's chill, laid back vibe are blended together on the autotune-heavy single.

Trav and Nav released "Called It" along with an accompanying music video, a noir-like visual that is basked in pink, purple, and blue lighting throughout. The setting is in an urban area, most likely a warehouse, and the two men go back and forth delivering their additions to "Called It" as a video vixen occasionally pops up, smizing to the camera.

Years ago former G-Unit rapper Trav made headlines because of his heated beef with 50 Cent, an argument that reportedly almost came to blows during a show in Atlanta. Thankfully, Meek Mill was on the scene to make sure that things didn't escalate as he broke up the minor scuffle.

Quotable Lyrics

I told her I'm a freak but I don't lick toes

She said she tried to hit me but I switched phones