Trae Tha Truth Travels To California For His "Nipsey" Video Tribute

June 15, 2019 15:46
Trae The Truth adds a fitting video tribute to his "Nipsey" eulogy.

Trae Tha Truth's tributary song and video to Nipsey Hussle shouldn't come as much of a surprise to an avid hip-hop listener. A vigil Trae had organized, put the understated quality of the city into perspective, in a way the rendered the other gestures (nationwide) less significant, by comparison.

When Nipsey Hussle before an H-Town audience in 2014, not only did he "check-in" as a common courtesy, but he parlayed that co-sign into a concert ensemble with Kirko Bangz, Bun B, and Slim Thug, to give you an idea of the respect he garnered out of state. It doesn't take much to leave a meaningful impression. Unfortunately, the doctrine of positivity is still a work in progress in most parts of the world, H-Town included.

In Trae's "Nipsey" video, the H-Town originator doesn't bother with found images or Nipsey relics. Instead, he opts for a spiritual pilgrimage to the fallen rapper's hometown, in the hopes that'll bring about an understanding of "man and his environment." Without ever having ventured into Crenshaw, I'd assume most people feel comfortable labeling Nipsey Hussle a flagbearer of sorts; always willing to travel, but never on a permanent basis.

