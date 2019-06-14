Trae Tha Truth Pays Homage On Tribute Track "Nipsey"

Trae Tha Truth has proven himself to be a man of integrity, receiving the key to Houston after his tireless Hurricane relief efforts. Today, the hometown hero dropped off a heartfelt homage to the late Nipsey Hussle, with whom he collaborated on several occasions. Off the bat, the instrumental strikes a mournful note, with a melancholic synth-line and subtle piano chords. "They say God ain't here for making mistakes, sit back and feel it out," begins Trae, "lately I've been witnessing hell, can't get it figured out, do it for the love of my n***as, that's all I been about."

He proceeds to open up about his feelings of hopelessness, lamenting the unfair nature of Nipsey's murder. Taken away by a coward, and for what? "Damn I never pictured you leaving, can't stop the grieving," he raps. "Every time I see your kids in my vision, you who they needing." Though many have come forward with their own tributes to Neighborhood Nip, it's hard to deny that Trae's hits especially close to home. Expect nothing less from the one dubbed "The Truth."

Quotable Lyrics

Damn I never pictured you leaving, can't stop the grieving

Every time I see your kids in my vision, you who they needing

We had to show the world you was pure, others deceiving

Now everybody saying it's love, I'm not believing