Another upcoming rapper’s life was taken due to gun violence, a horrific trend that seems to be plaguing hip hop. According to Chron, 28-year-old Houston rapper Xavier “Obe Noir” Roberson’s body was identified downtown following a shooting early Monday morning.

Witnesses who heard the gunshots ring out in the distance reportedly recalled seeing Obe run down the street as a vehicle drove around the block, seemingly chasing him. Two unidentified males exited the vehicle and fired several shots at Obe, who then collapsed in the street.

Houston native, Trae The Truth responded to the young rapper’s death in an Instagram post.

Trae wrote, "Damn ….. Just lost My Niece Lyric Days ago, Now I just got the call bout you Zay…. U aint Deserve The way they done You…. Rest Easy King …. @obenoir."

Trae’s post in homage to the young rapper included a snippet of his 2020 song, “It Aint Fair” which featured Obe Noir, Jackboy Dee, Big Tony, and more. Although Obe released multiple mixtapes and EPs, his one studio album Longway was released in 2018. His latest single, “Need To Know” was released in January.



Like his fellow Houstonian, Obe was also an activist and explored entrepreneurship in his community earning the name, “Nipsey Hussle of East Texas.” He was an excellent basketball player. In 2018, Obe led the Portuguese club Titanes de Barranquilla to a title in their debut season and was voted MVP of the championship tournament.

This marks yet another rapper being shot in Texas in recent times. In November, rapper Mo3 was shot and killed on an interstate in Dallas. Three days later Boosie BadAzz was shot in the leg at a strip mall, followed by Benny The Butcher being shot in the leg at a Walmart.

Our condolences go out to Obe Noir and his family.