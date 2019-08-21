Ever since Eddie Murphy was confirmed to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel of 1988's Coming To America, it's been a role out of good news surrounding the project and other members to join the anticipated film. So far we know that Arsenio Hall will be making a comeback, Michael Blackson may be a co-star, Shari Headly's making a comeback and others such as Rick Ross, Leslie Jones, Wesley Snipes, and Kiki Layne will be included.

The Hollywood Reporter now reports that none other than Tracy Morgan will star in the movie, adding even more excitement to the 2020 arrival. Coming 2 America will follow Prince Akeem who is now set to be King and finds out he has a son in New York from a one night stand. To fulfill his father's dying wish, he must head back to America, find his street-savvy son and groom him for the throne. Tracy will play Akeem's son's brother named Reem.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty

According to the publication, production will begin later this month and will hit theaters December of next year. Black Panther's costume designer, Ruth E. Carter, will be doing her magic for the new film and she previously admitted how "it's some big shoes to step in."

"That’s an iconic film,” she said. “We’re going to continue Zamunda. We’re not trying to change the look, but we are going to modernize some things to show the new generation.