The announcement that a sequel for Coming To America was in the works was a joyful day for fans who remember the 1988 adventure of Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) who headed to America from his wealthy African country to find a wife. Arsenio Hall has already signed on to reprise his role and now Shari Headley who stared as Lisa McDowell, Prince Akeem's wife, will be reprising her role as well.

The sequel will follow Prince Akeem as he's set to become king but finds out he has a son he didn't know about. His son Lavelle is a Queens native and Akeem has to head back to the city to honour his father's dying wish which is grooming his son for his rightful crown. The films is set to be released on December 18th, 2020 and will also star Rick Ross, Leslie Jones, Wesley Snipes, and Kiki Layne.

"One thing I would recommend, though: make sure to put, and I don't know, I haven't seen the casting yet, but I would recommend them cast some African comedians and African actors because, in Africa, as you know, the film is huge," Akon advised when discussing the cast for the film.

"To expose some of those actors and comedians, you have to," he added. "There's no way you could do Coming to America without adding somebody like Michael Blackson, who's African and one of the most funniest African comedians out there, and he's well known in America so this is a way to really merge the two cultures together with African-Americans and Africans can really do something on a huge scale."