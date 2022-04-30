In December of last year, Reginae Carter confirmed that she was single on Twitter. This came after her split from rapper ex-boyfriend, YFN Lucci. The two began dating in 2018, and their relationship issues were always displayed on social media. They broke up, they made up, and the cycle continued.

That was until Lucci turned himself in for murder and gang charges. Since then, the daughter of Lil Wayne has been on the market. However, it appears that she might be open to dating soon.

While on Instagram live, Reginae got asked if she would ever consider dating anyone younger than her. She replied, "No. No. No," as she clapped her hands at every word. "You little boys is annoying. Y'all play too much." She went on to scoff at the thought and claimed that she was too mature to ever consider the idea. Being that she is 23 years of age, that would make guys younger than her "15 or 16" in terms of maturity, she mentioned.

Further into the live, her mother, Toya Wright, joined her and they continued talking about the topic of dating. Toya even offered to set her daughter up on a blind date with a man she met from church-- but Reginae laughed and declined the offer.

As they were chatting, Fredo Bang, a rapper from Baton Rouge, hopped into the comments. After seeing his name, Reginae sighed, "Boy... a rapper. Another rapper."

The 38-year-old took no time shutting down his attempt. "Rapper? No go away... If you're on this live and you're a rapper and you think that she's about to be with you, you've got to come see me first. And it's going to be negative."

Toya insisted that she could see her daughter with an actor or a football player-- as long as they treat her how Russell Wilson treats Ciara.

