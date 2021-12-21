The relationship status between YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter has been unclear since he was arrested earlier this year, but Lil Wayne's daughter has provided an update. The on-again-off-again romance between Reginae and Lucci has been well-documented on social media. The pair emerged as a Hip Hop couple in love, but then, the infamous Cucumber Party threw a wrench into their happy home.

However, the two were unable to stay away from one another and reconciled while facing scrutiny from the public. Yet, things went silent after an indictment was handed down and Lucci faced charges related to racketeering and felony murder.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

The rapper has denied the allegations against him and after making bail, he's kept his visibility to a minimum as his legal team does their best to keep him out of prison. Meanwhile, Reginae has been hush-hush about Lucci or his case, but a tweet made earlier today (December 20) seemed to answer questions about her relationship status.

"I Really want to go on a baecation but I need a bae first [crying laughing emojis]," Carter tweeted. T.I.'s daughter, Deyjah Harris, seemed to have the perfect solution for her friend.

"Just keep going with zonnique and them for rn until you find one," Ddeyjah replied. "Ooouuu you know what imma do? i’m gonna set you up a reality tv show like flavor flav… that would be fun/funny af [loudly crying tears emoji] may the best man win." Apparently, it wasn't a far-fetched idea.

"You know what’s funny???? I was offered to do a show like this [crying laughing emojis]," Reginae replied. "It would be a complete joke [crying laughing emoji]." Check it out below.