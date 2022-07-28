Tory Lanez might be doing better in the court of public opinion these days but he still has to face a judge. The rapper was expected to appear in court earlier today but according to Rolling Stone senior reporter Nancy Dillon, he was a no-show. His lawyer appeared on his behalf, though, and asked the judge to push back the start date of the trial due to "potential conflicts" surrounding another case.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Update on Tory Lanez hearing today: Tory didn't attend. His lawyer asked to postpone 9/14 trial in Megan Thee Stallion assault case due to potential conflicts with unrelated case she's on. Judge called it "premature" to bump trial. Back 8/12 to see if the conflicts clear up," the tweet reads.

Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the shooting in an interview with Gayle King where she explained that an argument broke out between herself, Lanez and her former best friend Kelsey Harris following a pool party because Meg was "ready to go, and everybody else wasn't ready to go." Meg explained that the shooting ended in gunfire.

She also said that she had concerns about the future of her career as she struggled to walk afterward.

"I still have bullet fragments in my feet right now. I was very scared that I was not able to be Megan Thee Stallion no more," she said.

We'll continue to keep you updated on the court case.