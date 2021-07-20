Tory Lanez shouted out DaBaby during a recent freestyle on Hot 97 and also claimed that he was framed in the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Megan has previously said that Lanez shot her in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills on July 12th, 2020.

"Shoutout to DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby/What I'm about to say is gonna sound a little crazy/But it's true so don't play me/Y'all all would've got your awards if they didn't frame me," he raps in the clip.



Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Lanez's shoutout of DaBaby comes as the "Suge" rapper has been beefing with Megan for his "SKAT" collaboration with Lanez. Megan and DaBaby traded blows on social media and eventually unfollowed each other. They had previously worked together on a number of hits including "Cash Sh*t," "Nasty," "Cry Baby," and more.

This isn't the first time that Lanez has claimed he's been framed for the shooting in his bars. On his 2020 album, Daystar, Lanez made the same accusation of Megan: "Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain't clean enough," he rapped on the track "Money Over Fallouts."

Check out Lanez's new freestyle below.