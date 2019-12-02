Tory Lanez is still riding on the success of his latest album Chixtape 5 and all of the glory that came from the tape, influenced by the early 2000s and the R&B hits that came from that time. After the release, Tory and his son jumped on Instagram to announce the official rollout of merchandise and now the "Beauty In The Benz" rapper has come through with another announcement on his feed.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Tory showcased a new addition to his crew and it's in the form of an adorable baby French bulldog. "New edition to the umbrella mob .. “Fetty” aka young fettuccini Alfredo in the cut," Tory captioned the post, then encouraging his followers to show love to their own pets. “😂😂".... If u have or know a dog u love put its name and a 🐶 in the comments."

"2000 -2006 ... I want to personally thank these 6 years for being the MAIN INSPIRATION to the SAMPLES and NOSTALGIA used on #Chixtape5," Tory said of his latest tape. "I have never went this hard on the PRODUCTION of any of my albums .. really hope y’all enjoy what I have had the honor of enjoying for the last 8 months."