It has been one hell of a week for Tory Lanez who is fresh off of the release of his new project, New Toronto 3. The project arrived during a week followed by Instagram debauchery -- mainly, the controversy surrounding Quarantine Radio. As the majority of people have stayed inside during this time, the rapper's Instagram Live show was filled with ass shaking, celebrity guests, and virtual bottle service. Unfortunately, the ass shaking proved to be problematic when Tory was banned from going live for a week.

Though IG lifted the ban, Tory did celebrate the release of New Toronto 3 with a DJ set on TikTok which set a new record for any live stream on the platform. But perhaps what was even more impressive is that Tory managed to do that while keeping it PG. Admittedly a bit drunk, the rapper hit the 'Gram to celebrate reaching 70K viewers without any ass being shown.

"Shout out to TikTok. I don't know if y'all was at my DJ shit -- I'm kinda drunk, my bad," he said. "I just broke the record on TikTok for 70 thousand live viewers. Brand new people and all I did -- I ain't show no ass. There was no ass! There was no ass shaking. There was no call request. All I was doing was playing music and being me. I beat the record on TikTok! Please leave me alone. I love all my fans!"

This was later confirmed by TikTok's Twitter account that retweeted a tweet from Tory Lanez that shared the same sentiment with applauding emojis.