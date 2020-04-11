Tory Lanez wasted no time getting back to his shenanigans. If he's not able to celebrate the release of The New Toronto 3 with a twerk-filled party in real life, he's going to make himself one on Quarantine Radio. Instagram decided to give Tory Lanez a break and reinstate his Live privileges, and it didn't take long for the Canadian artist to get back to featuring women who wanted to shake it fast for the camera.



Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images

On Friday (April 10), Quarantine Radio viewers saw a familiar reality television personality who made waves during the height of her Bad Girls Club days. Natalie "I Run L.A." Nunn popped up in a split-screen with Tory along with a few of her friends. Natalie and her crew were all wearing bikinis in what looked to be a backyard with Mickey and Minnie Mouse balloons. Natalie was twerking for the camera as her friends poured baby oil on her. In a snippet of the Live, Natalie grabs food and shoves it in her mouth.

The wife and mother gained a heavy amount of backlash for her portrayal on Tory Lanez's Live, but she just clapped back in true Natalie Nunn fashion. She told her critics that they just wanted her to be a boring mother who didn't have any fun. Later, a fan asked about Natalie's previous interaction with Drake, and the former reality star shared that the rapper has slid in her DMs.

"He wants this p*ssy wanna see the DM but IM MARRIED," she wrote with a string of laughing emojis. When this allegedly happened remains a mystery, but check out posts featuring Natalie Nunn below.