new toronto 3
- Original ContentWhy Did Tory Lanez Leave Interscope?We're taking a look at Tory Lanez's controversy involving his beef with the famed label.By Gabriela Valentin
- MusicTory Lanez Has Turned Down "Life-Changing Offers" From "So Many Labels"Tory Lanez humble-bragged about the amount of labels offering him "life-changing," multi-million dollar record deals now that he's a free agent.By Lynn S.
- NumbersTory Lanez & The Weeknd Dueling For This Week's #1 AlbumWhether it's The Weeknd or Tory Lanez who secures the number one spot, the real winner is the city of Toronto. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosTory Lanez Faces Heartbreaking Betrayal In "Who Needs Love" VisualTory Lanez unleashes the visual for "Who Needs Love."By Aron A.
- NumbersTory Lanez Claps Back At Haters With Quarantine Radio NumbersTory Lanez made sure to let his detractors know just how potent Quarantine Radio is.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTory Lanez Breaks Record On TikTok Without "Ass Shaking"In celebration of "New Toronto 3," Tory Lanez hosted a live DJ set on TikTok and broke a new record.By Aron A.
- NewsTory Lanez Celebrates Independence On "Letter To The City 2"On Tory Lanez' "New Toronto 3," the rapper celebrates his final album with Interscope on "Letter To The City 2."By Aron A.