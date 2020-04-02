Congratulations to Tory Lanez, who is set to complete the terms of his record deal with Interscope once his new album releases next week.

The rapper revealed that, with the release of The New Toronto 3, he will officially be out of his deal and is considering himself a "free agent." The announcement was made via a reminder that his new single "Do The Most" is officially out in video form.

"Last album with the label and ima FREE AGENT," wrote the Toronto native on Instagram, celebrating the end of his deal.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Tory Lanez's upcoming departure from Interscope Records is not entirely surprising, given the fact that he threatened to expose the label this winter after they were allegedly not too helpful in the creation of Chixtape 5.

With the news that Tory Lanez is set to become a label free agent, what do you think his best move is? Should he attempt to continue as an independent artist, sign to another rapper (like Drake?) or move onto another major label? Alternatively, he may choose to extend his deal with Interscope.

Who is looking forward to hearing some new music from Lanez next week? The New Toronto 3 is out on April 10 on all streaming platforms.