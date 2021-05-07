Toosii Releases New Mixtape "Thank You For Believing" Featuring DaBaby, Mulatto, & Key Glock

Syracuse-born, Raleigh-based artist Toosii has officially released his latest mixtape, titled Thank You For Believing. The new project was released today via South Coast Music Group.

The self-proclaimed rookie of the year, Toosii continues to impress with yet another solid display of his raw talent, unpeeling even more layers of his personality and his pain on the tape. The project features DaBaby, Mulatto, and Key Glock. Production was handled by the likes of Zaytoven, Ambezza, OG Parker, Foreign Teck, Yung Lan, and more.

"I just wanted to make beautiful songs," said Toosii about the new music. "Right now, I’m the rookie of the year. I’m aiming for all-time status."

Listen to Toosii's new mixtape below and let us know what you think of it.

Tracklist:

1. in my eyes

2. be cautious

3. 5'5 (feat. Latto)

4. windows down

5. shop (feat. DaBaby)

6. f*ck marry kill

7. what it cost

8. end of discussion

9. greater storm

10. tic tic

11. rich n***a (feat. Key Glock)

12. back together

13. red die