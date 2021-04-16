Thank You For Believing
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Toosii Talks "Love Cycle" With Summer Walker & Getting Booed At His First ConcertToosii takes center stage for this week's edition of "Rise & Grind." The "Love Cycle" artist reveals that he doesn't listen to very much rap music and talks about being boo'd off stage when he opened up for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.By Madusa S.
- NewsToosii Releases New Mixtape "Thank You For Believing" Featuring DaBaby, Mulatto, & Key GlockSelf-proclaimed "rookie of the year" Toosii releases his new mixtape "Thank You For Believing."By Alex Zidel
- NewsToosii Shares New Single "what it cost"Toosii previews his upcoming album with his new single "what it cost."By Alex Zidel