Too $hort & Problem Get Their Protégés In Check On "Mentor"

Too $hort is a legend and he knows best in most situations. Especially as far as the music industry is concerned, the Oakland superstar has a good idea of what direction works best for most up-and-comers. He's had a hand in furthering the careers of some of the Bay Area's biggest success stories and he's ready to help out a few more self-starters.

With Trunk Tuesday upon us, Too $hort dove deep in his stash to find the perfect drop for today, connecting with the new school on "Mentor" with Problem.

The new song features both rappers offering up their services to some rising female rappers in the game, promising to help them make their dreams come true. Despite this song being pretty misogynistic, Too $hort and Problem seem to have good intentions?

Listen to the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You out looking for a man to trick

You really need a manager, bitch

You got a lot of potential

Superstar qualities

A bitch like you could get a lot of cheese

Now wipe your face off, get up off your knees

You my favorite lil' bitch, my protégé