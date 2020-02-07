Too $hort Details His Greatest Career Moments, Working With Jay-Z, & More

Too $hort is a West Coast legend. Find out how he got to that point.

Too $hort has one of the most iconic voices in music -- not just rap -- and he's utilized his genius to advance his career from the ground up. The Bay Area legend is respected by all within the hip-hop community hustling hard and making a name for himself as a true icon. Our Trust The Process series may be irregular but it's one of our most content-packed shows right now. We invite artists to detail where they came from, how they got to where they are, and what kind of moves were made along the way. Too $hort was a perfect candidate for the show, sitting down with us to discuss some of the key moments in his career.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Speaking on his most impactful records, Too $hort starts off with "Freaky Tales," noting that it may not have been his first project but that it was easily the one that kicked things off for him the most. Without a push, the 53-year-old says that it was just one of those underground songs that gets moved from market to market, surprising the world with its success. As for his most impactful record of all time, he opts for "Life Is... Too Short."

Our conversation with Too $hort runs for over ten minutes, and the legendary figure speaks about his work with Lil Jon, Jay-Z, and much more. Watch above and let us know who else you would like to see on the show.



Brandon Williams/Getty Images