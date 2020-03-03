Tony Romo was an above-average quarterback during his time in the NFL. While his career with the Dallas Cowboys didn't lead to very much playoff success, there was no denying that Romo had the talent to be top 10 in the league. With that being said, Romo's foray into broadcasting wasn't all that surprising although it was always going to be interesting to see if he could be a successful commentator. Over the past few years, Romo has proven himself to be the best at his craft and recently, CBS rewarded him with a brand new deal.

Originally, the contract was reported to be worth $17 million per year. Now, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting that with perks included, Romo's yearly salary is valued at $18 million per year. Essentially, he has been signed to a 10-year, $180 million deal.

Marianna Massey/Getty Images

This is a pretty incredible salary when you consider it's more than he made as a quarterback. In fact, there are various players throughout the league who still don't make as much as Romo does now. With this in mind, we will certainly see some players attempt to get their money up in the offseason.

As for Romo, let us know if you think his salary makes sense or if it's simply too much.