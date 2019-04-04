broadcaster
- SportsTom Brady Slams Fox Rumor as "Fake News"Tom Brady has spoken about earlier rumorsBy Ben Mock
- SportsTom Brady May Drop Out Of Fox Broadcasting DealTom Brady might not head to the broadcast booth after all.By Ben Mock
- SportsHornets Fire Broadcaster For Mistakenly Tweeting N-WordThe Hornets have fired broadcaster John Focke, who mistakenly tweeted the n-word when meaning to refer to the Denver Nuggets.By Cole Blake
- SportsVince Carter's Next Career Move RevealedVince Carter recently retired after 22 seasons in the league.By Alexander Cole
- TVTony Romo's CBS Deal Worth Even More Than Originally ReportedTony Romo has been one of the best color commentators in football over the last couple of years.By Alexander Cole
- TVTony Romo Set To Receive Record-Breaking Offer From ESPN: ReportRomo is one of the best color analysts in football.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVince Carter Hints At Career In Broadcasting, Explains Why He Won't CoachCarter is already looking towards the future.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPeyton Manning Turned Down "Monday Night Football" Gig Because Of Eli: ReportLooks like the elder Manning brother didn't want to criticize his younger bro.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJason Witten On Monday Night Football Criticism: "It Sucked To Go Through"Witten faced some harsh words while in the booth.By Alexander Cole