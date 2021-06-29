She's been flexing in her 50s and Toni Braxton isn't letting up. The summer months are upon us and as temperatures continue to rise, we're seeing increasing amounts of social media posts of people showing off their beach, or poolside, bodies. Toni Braxton isn't shy when it comes to letting the world take an up-close and personal look at her curves, and the award-winning singer returned to Instagram with a few more posts that got a few of her fans hot under the collar.

In a clip posted to her Instagram profile, Braxton rocked a red bikini as she was seen exiting her pool. "Monday splash," she added to the caption.



In her Stories, she included another similar image of herself relaxing in her two-piece and it didn't take long for fans to fire off tens of thousands of reactions. Recently, there has been a call from Braxton's fans for the music legend to appear onVerzuz with Mary J. Blige, but Verzuz quickly refuted rumors that this matchup was on their schedule.

Blige later told The Breakfast Club that she wasn't sure what a Verzuz appearance could do for her at this point, mentioning that she's not particularly worried about adding her name to the list of performers. It's unfortunate for those that wanted to see these two ladies together on stage, but we're sure Verzuz will pull whatever strings needed.

Check out Toni Braxton's sexy swimsuit photos below.



