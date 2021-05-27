Singer Toni Braxton is ready to have fun this long weekend and she's showing off her body in a flirty new video to prove it. Posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, Braxton, who is 53, clearly works hard to maintain her physique-- she’s looks as good as ever.

Braxton showed the world that age is nothing but a number, while she flashed her figure to her followers with “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY”by BIA playing in the background. She rocked a grey Versace robe with a string bikini under it, and turned around to make sure her followers get the full view, including some derrière.

Toni is serving and is leaving absolutely no crumbs, and the people in her comments agree. The post is currently a sea of fire emojis and questions asking how she has managed to look so good at (again) 53 years old. Not only is Instagram going crazy over it, so is Twitter, and who could blame them? This bod looks too good not to be talked about everywhere.

We all want the secret as to how Toni Braxton has stayed looking so good, but until we figure that out, “Un-break My Heart” will stay on repeat.

Check out how she shook up the internet last year for Memorial Day weekend here, and check out her latest look below.