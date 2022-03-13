FOX News consultant and right-wing talking head Tomi Lahren has always been provocative with her political stances. Her takes have always ingited responses from some of music's most politically vocal artists, as well as high-profile athletes.

Whether it be Arian Foster, JAY-Z's NFL partnership, Jay Culter dating rumors, Shannon Sharpe and more, Tomi has always gravitated towards the sports world, whether it be good or bad. Most notably though, she has always been at odds with Colin Kaepernick, as his 2016 kneeling during the national anthem caused her and millions of other Americans to criticize his motives harshly.

In the aftermath of Colin's fallout with the NFL, Lahren has taken every opportunity to insult Colin, as their political views differ vastly.

Most recently, Colin has made it clear that he will be attempting to make a comeback to football, as he was blackballed from the NFL nearly six years ago. On Thursday (March 10), he posted a video of him tossing the ball around while training for a potential comeback: "Still Working."

This caught Tomi Lahren's eye, as she was quick to issue an unwarranted response shaming Kaepernick, as she claimed he was exaggerating his oppression while he was in the spotlight as an NFL QB: "LOL not “oppressed” anymore now that you’re not getting the attention?"

Kaepernick's entire stance for kneeling during the anthem was to advocate for victims of police brutality and racial injustice and oppression, so Lahren's response is a clear attack on his beliefs.

Without acknowledging Lahren, Colin then issued a statement on Twitter today (March 12), looking for professional QB coaches to train with, so it appears he is taking his comeback seriously: "For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up"

Do you think Kaepernick could play again in the league?