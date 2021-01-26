Tomi Lahren, infamously known for her extreme leftist views on Twitter, has made another attempt to villainize Colin Kaepernick, unprovoked. Kaepernick is the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who was blacklisted from the NFL after kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, and it remains a favored topic for Lahren's Twitter banter.

On Monday, Lahren mocked Kaepernick’s situation in an effort to uplift Tom Brady, after a subpar performance against the Packers on Sunday. Lahren insinuated that Kaepernick was upset that he was benched, and that this was the root cause for his national anthem protest.

“So Kaepernick is trending because Tom Brady (a skilled quarterback) hasn’t been canceled due to his friendship with Donald Trump. Yep, makes sense. #LiberalismIsADisease,” Lahren tweeted.

It was no surprise that the Twitter community jumped to ridicule her as spewing out unnecessary hate seems to be her hobby.

“Here’s a wild guess, if Tom Brady suddenly started sucking at football and was benched for a better starting QB, chances are he wouldn’t cry racism, wouldn’t kneel for the flag and anthem and pass it off as a social justice moment,” Lahren posted.

Many people were appalled, mainly because there was no correlation between the two situations, but also because there was no reason to defend Brady’s bad performance. They didn’t hesitate to call her out for the odd statement she made under the original tweet.

Check out some of the reactions below, and let us know your take on this situation.

This comes just days after Lahren called Wale "obsessed" after he name-dropped her in his latest record, "Good Vibes (Za)."

