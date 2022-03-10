Colin Kaepernick is one of the most controversial figures in the entire sports world. After kneeling for the National Anthem about five years ago, he became a bit of a pariah, and he was ultimately blackballed from the NFL. Since that time, Kaepernick has been an activist for racial equality, although, at the same time, he has been looking to make a comeback in the NFL.

Just a few years ago, Kaepernick had a makeshift tryout with a few NFL teams, however, it never manifested in any NFL opportunities. Despite this, Kaepernick has reportedly been staying in shape, and now, he seems to be doing extremely well.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While taking to Twitter, Kaepernick posted a video of himself playing football, with the caption "still working." From there, Adam Schefter commented on the video, noting that a source has told him Kaepernick is “in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.”

There are a few teams out there who could use a QB, however, Kaepernick probably isn't high on anyone's list right now. In many ways, it seems as though the league has forgotten him, and it will take a lot for the former 49er to get that second chance, even if he deserves it.