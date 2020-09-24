The justice system failed Breonna Taylor, letting her murderers walk free this week. Brett Hankison, one of the officers involved in the shooting, was hit with three counts of wanton endangerment, and that's it. No murder charges, nothing.

Protesters have been hitting the streets in Louisville, New York, and other cities with people completely outraged over the grand jury decision. Some people have also remarked that the decision was announced on the exact same date as when Emmett Till's killers were indicted, showing us that we really haven't changed all that much since then.

Breonna Taylor's murder has been on the minds of many since her killing in March, and while she has protesters saying her name across the world, there are also those disrespecting her by sharing their terrible takes, like Tomi Lahren.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The political commentator essentially stated that Breonna Taylor was "resisting arrest" last night. While that shows us that Tomi has absolutely no heart or empathy, it also shows that she's a total freaking idiot. Breonna was literally asleep in her bed when police barged into her home. How is that resisting arrest?

Regardless of the backlash, she's doubling down on the comments this morning, going after Breonna's boyfriend and claiming that, while Taylor's murder was a tragedy, she won't be referring to it as it is.

"Breonna’s boyfriend fired at officers first as they were serving a LEGAL WARRANT," said Tomi on Twitter. "Officers returned fire and one of those bullets tragically struck and killed Breonna Taylor. It is a TRAGEDY but it is not MURDER."

She continued, sending a message to Black Lives Matter activists.

"And for BLM activists and others to think they are now entitled to destroy communities, harass and intimidate people on the street and attack officers is BS. You don’t get a pass because you’re angry. That’s not how it works," she added.

This is exhausting. RIP Breonna Taylor. She deserves justice.